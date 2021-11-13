NABVETS honors veterans who served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam

This year the dinner raised money for three causes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Veterans who served in WWII, Korea or Vietnam were honored tonight by the NABVETS or National Association of Black Veterans organization.

In its 7th annual fundraiser dinner, NABVETS hosted 150 people, around 85% being veterans…giving them a thanksgiving meal, and looking back on their service. That included an all female combat unit from WWII, seven of the members are still living.

This year the dinner is to raise money for three different causes, the adventure camp for youth, for the Tri-County area homeless veterans and the Fayette County homeless veterans.

Reverend Jim Thurman says this year they wanted to honor as many veterans as they could.

“This time, we decided to honor all three groups because the youngest would be the Vietnam veterans, which i am apart of and we’re all over 70. So we decided to get them all together” said Reverend Thurman.

Last year the organization was unable to hold its fundraiser. Typically it raises around $5,000-$7,000.