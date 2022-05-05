Music on the Lawn returns to Shaker Village beginning May 6

Carrie Johnson will kickoff the outdoor concert Friday and Dean Phelps on Saturday

PLEASANT HILL, Ky. (WTVQ) – Music on the Lawn returns to Shaker Village this weekend. The free, outdoor live music concert will take place on the lawn between the historic 1839 Trustees’ Office and the Shaker Village garden every Friday and Saturday beginning May 6.

According to organizers, Music on the Lawn is, “The greatest combination of live music, amazing food and a farm-fresh setting you could ever imagine!”

Music on the Lawn features live music, outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit.

No admission is required. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.

Music on the Lawn runs from May 6 through October 29. For the months of September and October, music will begin at 5:30 p.m. You can find more information HERE. A full music lineup can be viewed HERE.

Acccording to organizers, outdoor dining is limited and weather-dependent. Seating on the lawn is limited but you’re encouraged to bring your own lawn chair. There is admission required for tours and exhibits. Outdoor alcoholic beverages are prohibited.