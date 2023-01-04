Multiple water rescues Tuesday in Scott and Bourbon Counties

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – High water emerged in many areas of Scott and Bourbon counties Tuesday, resulting in multiple water rescues.

Scott County Emergency Management Director, Mike Hennagin, says there were 6 water rescues in total.

He says 5 of the rescues were of cars in Scott County and one was an assist in Bourbon County for a school bus stuck in high water.

That incident happened on Collins road near Silas Pike.

Bourbon County fire and rescue say 9 students were rescued and floated to safety and eventually the bus driver was able to back out and drive the students a different route to school.

That was one of three water rescues in Bourbon County.

In Scott County, a car on Long Lick Road in Stomping Ground got stuck on its side and almost fell down into a creek.

Hennagin says it will be some time before that car is removed.

Hennagin says the first water rescue call came in around 4 a.m. but it wasn’t until 6 a.m. when he said things got more serious as the rain continued to pour down.

He says one rescue team had to break open a window to rescue a woman trapped in her car.

He says this amount of water rescues in Scott County at one time is not typical, that they only see 1 or 2 water rescues a year.

He says they don’t expect any more rescues Tuesday but if you do find yourself in high waters you should turn around, and don’t drown.

“If you see water and you don’t see the road, then it’s probably too deep to drive through,” said Hennagin.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.