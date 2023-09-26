Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Versailles Road near Old Clubhouse Lane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Multiple vehicles, including a truck hauling a horse trailer with a horse inside, were involved in a crash on Versailles Road near Old Clubhouse Lane Tuesday morning.

Lexington police were called to the scene at 8:19 a.m.

One vehicle hit another vehicle and that vehicle was pushed into a third vehicle.

Keeneland was also called to the scene to help assist the horse without scaring him; Keeneland officials said the horse was OK.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three lanes of traffic on the outbound lane of Versailles Road were blocked and traffic was being diverted to the right turn lane.

Fire and EMS were all on the scene as well.