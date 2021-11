Multiple shots fired in trailer park in Lexington

Police say shell casings found at the scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired in a trailer park in Lexington.

Investigators say around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, a “shots fired” call came-in on Imperial Avenue.

Police say they found multiple shell casings at the scene.

Investigators say preliminarily, it didn’t appear as if anyone was hit by the gunfire and there wasn’t any property damage.