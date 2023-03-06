Multiple Lexington Parks & Rec facilities damaged by Friday storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Parks and Recs is reporting that many of its park and rec facilities were impacted by extreme winds.
Parks and Rec says Gay Brewer Jr. Golf Course at Picadome is closed all weekend.
Kearney Hill Golf Links is closed until power returns.
Raven Run Sanctuary’s nature center and bathrooms are closed due to power outages. The trails are still open.
Lakeside Golf Course is walking only all weekend.
Tates Creek Golf Course is walking only all weekend.
