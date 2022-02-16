Multiple Grade 1 winner Affirmed Success euthanized at 28

Old Friends retiree since 2007

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Affirmed Success, multiple Grade 1 winner and a true warrior on the New York racing circuit, was euthanized Wednesday at Old Friends, the Thoroughbred Retirement Facility in Georgetown, where he had been pensioned since 2007.

According to attending veterinarians, the 28-year-old gelding was suffering from chronic hoof infections.

Owned and bred by Albert Fried, Jr., and trained by Richard Schosberg, Affirmed Success was among the best sons of Triple Crown winner Affirmed. He showed his mettle with his first jump from the gate, capturing his first three career starts in 1997 at Aqueduct and Belmont Park.

According to Old Friends, the following year, the bay gelding earned his first graded stakes, the GR2 Forego Handicap, at Saratoga, setting off a string of stakes wins on both dirt and turf, among them the GR1 Vosburg Stakes, the GR1 Cigar Mile, and back-to-back runnings of the GR3 Poker Handicap.

In 2002, at the age of eight, Affirmed Success became the oldest horse to win the Toboggan Handicap at Aqueduct, a victory he followed a few weeks later with a spectacular win the GR1 Carter Handicap.

Making his last start in 2003, again in the Carter, Affirmed Success was originally retired to the Kentucky Horse Park where he was featured in the daily “Parade of Breeds” show. When soundness issues prevented his continued participation, he was retired to Old Friends.

Affirmed Success ended his career with 17 wins from his 42 starts and earnings of more than $2.2 million.

“He was such an incredible race horse, and he had such a great personality,” said trainer Rick Schosberg. “Beside his obvious talent he had class, was brilliant, and was a joy to train. He always put in his best effort. And with his high cruising speed and running style he was exciting for the fans to watch, too.

“You think of a horse like that as the iron horse, as indestructible,” Schosberg added, “but being in this business my entire life, you know that day is going to come. But he had an incredible life. He had a great life on the track and an incredible life in his aftercare at Old Friends.”

“I like my horses the way I like my people, honest and hardworking, and Affirmed Success completely embodied that,” said jockey Richard Migliore, who rode Affirmed Success to numerous victories. “He was as hardworking and tenacious as any horse that I’ve ever been around, and I am happy to have been a small part of his history. I take comfort in knowing that he had a great twilight of his life.”

“He was one of my first horses, and he was a great champion,” said owner-breeder Al Fried, Jr. “I am so sorry to lose him.”

“As a handicapper, I adored Affirmed Success,” said Old Friends founder and President Michael Blowen. “Wet, dry, turf or dirt, he gave his best every time, earning 38 triple-digit Beyer Speed Figures in 42 lifetime starts. He remains the oldest competitor to win the Carter Handicap, a race that’s been run for more than 100 years. But I didn’t really know him until he arrived at Old Friends, where his personality continued to blossom. Kind, intelligent, and self-sufficient. He gave us nearly 15 years of pure pleasure.”