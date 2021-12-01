Multiple departments fight fire in the David area of Floyd County

The fire was at the Beverly Ann Tipple on KY 404

DAVID, Ky. (WTVQ) – It took firefighters from multiple departments to put out a fire in Floyd County on Wednesday.

According to the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was at the Beverly Ann Tipple on KY 404 in the David-area. Thick smoke filled the sky as firefighters worked to put the fire out.

The fire was out and the scene cleared by 11:30 a.m., according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.