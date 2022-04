Multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of KY 114 in Floyd County

Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A multi-vehicle wreck closed a stretch of KY 114 in Floyd County on Monday afternoon, according to the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

The department says crews had to extract victims from some of the vehicles, who were then taken to area hospitals.

Firefighters say the accident was at KY 114 and Owens Street.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.