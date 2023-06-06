Multi-county police pursuit ends in Clark Co. after car nearly hits home

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A multi-county police pursuit ended in Winchester after the car nearly hit a home Monday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, troopers saw a stolen car on Newtown Pike around 4:30 p.m., which the Lexington Police Department had been in pursuit of earlier the same day. KSP attempted to stop the car, but it allegedly fled ensuing a pursuit.

The pursuit continued through Fayette County until it hit Winchester city limits. KSP says once the car drove into city limits, they ended the pursuit but did not clarify why.

Winchester police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office then saw the same car leave city limits and tried to stop it.

KSP says the car didn’t stop, fled onto East Washington Street and struck a KSP cruiser head-on. After that collision, the car rolled down an embankment and nearly hit a home.

The driver, who KSP says was a 16-year-old from Fayette County, allegedly tried to flee but was arrested at the scene.

The passenger, 18-year-old Rodrenique Davis was also arrested.

No one was hurt during the crash.

KSP did not say what charges Davis or the juvenile are facing.