Much needed rain incoming..

After picking up a paltry 0.50″ of rain during the first 30 days of the month of October, we will FINALLY be getting some help as we close out the month.

Low pressure approaching out of the Lower Mississippi River Valley looks to bring a healthy slug of moisture during the day on Sunday.

Best rain chances will occur late morning through the afternoon hours. However, we’ll keep some rain chances with us through Monday Night.

Rain totals may not be as heavy as we would like them to be, but we will definitely take the moisture averaging around a quarter in for our Eastern Counties and maybe as much as three-quarters of an inch for our Western Co’s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. High 64°

MONDAY: Mosty cloudy with scattered light showers. High 67°

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65°

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 64°

Beyond that, it looks like we roll into November with some very pleasant fall conditions as temps rebound back through the 60’s and into the lower 70’s by the end of the week. Next chance of rain appears to be at least a week away.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell