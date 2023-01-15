Mt. Sterling community holds annual MLK March and Celebration

MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- Celebrations honoring Martin Luther King Junior Day ahead of the national holiday are already under way in many communities this weekend.

On Sunday in Mount Sterling, an annual march and celebration took place in downtown in honor of the civil rights icon.

“I’m grateful that he did what he did,” one participant said.

Mt. Sterling city and and community leaders, as well as students held signs and sang songs while marching through the streets.

“I think that Martin Luther King is a big inspiration for me to make a change. We’re marching today because he made a big impact on us and our future because if he didn’t do what he did, we wouldn’t be here today,” said marcher Mecca Thomas.

It’s an impact participants say continues to spark change for equality.

“It’s open doors for everyone, white and black,” says Pastor Arthur Douthitt of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church.

The march wound it’s way to the church, where a special service continued activities. Douthitt saying he’s proud of his small town for helping in the fight for inclusiveness and change.

“I look forward to change, even in this community. It’s a nice community but there’s still room for growth in this community and across the nation,” says Pastor Douthitt.

The pastor spreading a message to continue king’s legacy of speaking out against injustice.

“I realize that I have to keep it going because the struggle’s not over. As long as we’re gonna be here, until Jesus comes back, we’re gonna be struggling,” says Douthitt.

Lexington and Winchester also have MLK events taking place tomorrow. Winchester’s annual MLK celebration begins at 9 a.m. at the Clark County Courthouse on 34 S. Main Street for a march to St. Agatha Academy.

The city of Lexington is having a Freedom March on January 16th beginning at 1 p.m. at the Central Bank Center.

University of Kentucky will also have on on Tuesday, January 17th at 11 a.m. at UK Singletary Center for the Arts Concert Hall.