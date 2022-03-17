MSU’s Bob Twiggs inducted into Space and Satellite Hall of Fame

Twiggs came to Morehead State in 2009 and retired in 2018

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Bob Twiggs, Morehead State professor emeritus of space systems engineering, is among the 2022 inductees into the Space and Satellite Hall of Fame by the Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI).



Twiggs came to Morehead State in 2009 and retired in 2018 and was instrumental in helping build MSU’s Space Systems Engineering programs. He is known in the space and satellite industry and academia as the “Father of the CubeSat” for his co-development of the CubeSat reference design and P-Pod Deployer for miniaturized satellites. The tiny satellites no bigger than a loaf of bread have become the de facto industry standard for Pico satellites since its development in 1998, with more than 1,600 successful launches to date. Twiggs also developed and co-developed other original concepts, including the CricketSat, CanSat, ThinSat and the PocketQube for educational applications in space.



“Bob Twiggs was an inspiration- to our students, our staff and our faculty. He is a true innovator and entrepreneur. His engineering excellence combined with his maverick approach to innovation served as a model for our approach to the development of small satellite technologies,” said Dr. Ben Malphrus, executive director of MSU’s Space Science Center. “We are tremendously excited about Bob Twigg’s induction into the SSPI Hall of Fame. It is extremely well-deserved. Bob is a visionary and inspired us all.”



To explore MSU’s Department of Physics, Earth Science and Space Systems Engineering programs, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/phes, email phes@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2381.