Motorcyclist hurt in crash; car runs into jewelry store window

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police had a busy afternoon responding to two vehicle-related calls around 2:10 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a call came in about an incident involving a car and a motorcycle on North Broadway. The car turned in front of the motorcycle, injuring the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver in the car was not injured.

Around the same time, police received a call regarding a car running into a building on Richmond Road.

Police said the driver of a PT Cruiser was parking in front of the Fixed in a Flash jewelry store. However, the car lurched forward and went through the store’s front window and door.

No structural damage was reported.

The three people in the car were not injured. The store was closed, so no one was inside who could have gotten hurt.