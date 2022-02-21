Mother arrested in connection with abandoned autistic 5-year-old son

Caught in Georgetown, also wanted in Ohio

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Indiana woman faces charges in Georgetown, Ohio and her home state in connection with an abandoned child and other offenses.

According to Georgetown Police, 32-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins is in custody there, held on a local warrant. Georgetown and Ohio authorities are working to return her there.

She is wanted in Colerain, Ohio, after a 5-year-old non-verbal autistic child was abandoned there in the area of Sheed and Gaines roads. Investigators there were able to determine he lived in Shelbyville, Ind., about 75 miles from the Cincinnati area. Adkins, who is his mother, is wanted in connection with the abandonment.