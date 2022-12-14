Mother accused of abducting daughter from West Virginia, found in Kentucky facing numerous charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A West Virginia mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, is facing numerous charges after being caught in Winchester, Kentucky after a police chase on Wednesday.

Shana Carf allegedly abducted her daughter in West Virginia, reported by ABC affiliate WCHS. West Virginia State Police told ABC 36 that Shana has ties to other states, including Kentucky, and that she may be heading to our area. She was found shortly after an Amber Alert was issued.

Shana took Winchester and Kentucky State police on a pursuit, where she struck “multiple” police cruisers, Winchester police said in a Facebook post. The child was found safe in the vehicle.

Shana is facing numerous charges:

Fleeing/Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer 1st Degree (5 counts)

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree of Police Officer (5 counts)

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (4 counts)

Resisting Arrest

Reckless Driving

Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance

No Operator’s License

