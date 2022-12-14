Amber Alert issued for missing West Virginia child lifted after she was found in Winchester, Kentucky

12/14/22, 12:55 p.m.

The mother accused of abducting the 6-year-old West Virginia girl was found in Winchester, Kentucky along with the child.

West Virginia State Police confirmed to ABC 36 that Shana was involved in a car chase with Kentucky State Police and Winchester police.

Shana struck “multiple” Winchester police cruisers and a KSP cruiser during the pursuit, police said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was able to take custody of Mila after the pursuit. The child was not injured.

Fleeing/Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer 1st Degree (5 counts) Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree of Police Officer (5 counts)

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree (4 counts)

Resisting Arrest

Reckless Driving

Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance

No Operator’s License

12/14/22, 12:24 p.m.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a child that law enforcement said was abducted.

The alert is for 6-year-old Mila Carf, of Ona, according to ABC affiliate WCHS.

Mila has brown hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and athletic shoes.

Authorities said she was likely abducted Tuesday by her mother, Shana Carf, who does not have custody of her.

Shana is 37 years old and has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 170 pounds.

They may be traveling in a white, 2014 Toyota Corolla, West Virginia license plate number 33G810.

West Virginia State Police told ABC 36 that Shana has ties to Kentucky and Indiana and that she may be heading to either state.

The child is believed to be in grave danger, authorities said.

Anyone who has information about the girl is asked to contact West Virginia State Police at 304-558-7778, local 911, or dial *SP on a cell phone.