Morehead to start spring semester Wednesday after day delay for snow

Residential dorms are open Tuesday, other services available

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – After being closed an extra day because of snow and ice, Morehead State University will start its spring semester Wednesday. Classes had been scheduled to restart Tuesday but that was delayed a day by wintry weather.

According to the university, the spring semester and classes will resume normal operations on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

— Classes on the main campus will begin as scheduled on Wednesday. Any student who has unique circumstances is encouraged to communicate with your instructor.

— Regional campus classes will begin as scheduled on Wednesday, unless the regional campus notifies students of a closure.

— All University offices will open Wednesday at 8 a.m. to assist students.

— ADUC food court, Starbucks, the University Store, and the Recreation and Wellness Center will be open normal hours.

— University Residence Halls are open, Tuesday, and Residential Advisors are on hand to assist students returning.