Morehead State to host Nursing Career Fair March 8-9

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State’s Department of Nursing is hosting a career fair Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Center for Health, Education and Research (CHER) Building, room 102.



Representatives from more than 20 health care agencies will be on-hand to meet with nursing students about job opportunities. The event is open to the public.



Morehead State offers a variety of nursing programs, whether you’re just entering the field, or a working nurse seeking to advance your education and take your career to the next level.

The school’s nursing program consistently has a 100-percent job placement rate for graduates.



For more information on Nursing programs at MSU, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/nursing, email nursingdept@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2296.