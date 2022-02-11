Morehead State men’s hoops loses nail biter to Belmont

Eagles lose a tight battle on the road to Belmont 48-47

MOREHEAD, Ky. –– (Morehead State Athletics) Morehead State men’s basketball held host Belmont to 33 points below its season scoring average at the Curb Event Center Thursday night, but unfortunately the Eagles went cold in the second half themselves and ended up falling in a heartbreaker 48-47.

Morehead State fell to 19-7 overall and 11-2 in the league as the Bruins tied the Eagles in the OVC race at 11-2 themselves.

Leading 29-22 at the half, Morehead State went two stretches of nearly five minutes without a point and only mustered 18 second-half markers as it shot just 5-of-24. Overall, the Eagle defense forced the Bruins to make just 31 percent for the game and only 4-of-24 from long range.

MSU held the lead until the final two minutes and re-took the cushion 47-46 with 1:05 remaining. But a turnover left Belmont with a final shot opportunity, and Grayson Murphy nailed a floater in the lane with five ticks remaining to set the final margin. It was the first time in the last 64 games the Eagles fell after leading with a minute left in regulation.

Second-year center Johni Broome registered his 18th double-double this year and 31st of his career with 15 points and 13 rebounds to go along with four blocked shots. Broome now has 95 blocks this season.

Grad transfer guard Tray Hollowell hit a trio of triples in the first half and another in the second to extend his streak of making at least one three-ball to 32 games. He finished with 12 points. Junior Skyelar Potter’s run of double-digit scoring games was halted at eight but he did record eight rebounds as the Eagles won that battle, 41-34.

But, Morehead State’s undoing tonight was turnovers as the Eagles committed 16 floor mistakes to Belmont only having six giveaways. After scoring 41 and 23 points in the last two games, MSU held Belmont’s Ben Sheppard to only two tonight. Will Richard led the Bruins with 16 points.

The Eagles have a quick turnaround as they host No. 23 Murray State Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.