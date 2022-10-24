Morehead Police looking for man accused of assaulting a woman Sunday

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman Sunday morning.

Police say it happened in East Morehead area around 4 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall, white, with facial hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, ball cap and boots.

If you live in the area and have any information that could help with this investigation, please contact the Morehead Police Department at 606-784-7511. If anyone has cameras on the outside of their home in that area, please contact the Police Department. Please use caution while in the area and be aware of your surroundings. Report any suspicious activity to the Morehead Police