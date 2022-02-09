Morehead Military Initiatives seeks donations, volunteers for tornado relief trip

Trip, relief effort planned during spring break

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Relations) –Morehead State’s Office of Military Initiatives and the LTC. Alan R. Baldwin Veterans Center seeks volunteers and financial donations for a tornado relief trip to Western Kentucky during Spring Break, March 13-17.



Dr. Silas Session, MSU director of military initiatives, said approximately 30 volunteers are needed for the trip to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts from the storms that struck the western portion of the state in December. Faculty, staff, students and community members are encouraged to volunteer for the trip.



Monetary donations are also needed to aid with travel expenses, food and supplies for volunteers. Donations may be made through the MSU Foundation at https://alumni.moreheadstate.edu/MItornado.



To volunteer or for more information, contact Session at s.session@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-9416. Those who wish to volunteer for the trip should contact Session before Thursday, Feb. 17.