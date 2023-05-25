Morehead government building hit by ‘accidental’ gunfire

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Morehead government building that houses multiple businesses was hit by “accidental” gunfire, police said Thursday.

The incident happened Wednesday around 4 p.m. Police say they went to the building located in the 1200 block of US 60 West and found the building and a car were hit by gunfire.

That building houses multiple businesses, like the Employment & Training Office, Kentucky Career Center and Department of Public Advocacy.

After an investigation, officers say they found a shooting range set up across a nearby creek that didn’t have a backdrop. They matched a bullet casing found at the shooting range to a bullet casing found in the government building parking lot.

Officers told ABC 36 they don’t believe “there was ill intent and it was an accident” and they don’t have a suspect in custody at this time.

Once the suspect is found, they will be charged with wanton endangerment.