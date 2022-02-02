Morehead Connector (KY 32) study seeks public’s ideas for improvements

Online survey available through March 1

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – What would you do to improve traffic and safety along the KY 32 (Flemingsburg Road) Morehead connector in Rowan County?

That’s what Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers are asking this month in a planning study focused on the state highway from its KY 377 intersection just north of I-64 to downtown Morehead.

An online public survey – at http://metroquestsurvey.com/ru27 – will be available throughout February. Until March 1, all drivers, pedestrians, or others who use or rely upon the highway are invited to provide feedback on current issues and share ideas for improvements.

In Rowan County, KY 32 carries a mix of local and regional traffic as it connects I-64 to destinations such as Morehead State University and St. Claire Regional Medical Center. The City of Morehead provides a regional hub for shopping and education, resulting in traffic volumes on KY 32 between 15,000 and 30,000 vehicles per day.

Because traffic demand is anticipated to continue growing, the Transportation Cabinet determined a planning study was needed to identify future improvement concepts or strategies to address congestion, safety, and issues resulting from the combination of heavy traffic volumes, signalized intersections, and access concerns.

The study is being done by Stantec, a consulting engineering firm under contract with the Cabinet. Engineers met with local officials and stakeholders late last year about the study.

The public involvement phase that’s under way now will play a critical role in the Cabinet’s planning and project development process by providing valuable local knowledge.

Engineers will then use study data and public feedback to help make decisions on possible improvement concepts that the Transportation Cabinet, City of Morehead, Rowan County, or private developers can use for further project development and implementation.

Again, for the study to be a success, engineers need the public’s input. The online survey will be active at http://metroquestsurvey.com/ru27 until March 1.

Go to the Kentucky Department of Highway’s website at Transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine or directly to the project web page at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictNine/Pages/KY32-Rowan.aspx to learn more.