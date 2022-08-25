More warmth and sunshine Thursday

What a great week weather-wise across central and eastern Kentucky. Temperatures have been right around or just below average and humidity hasn’t been much of a factor. We’ve also stayed dry outside of a few spotty showers on Monday. Much of the same is on the way for your Thursday. Temperatures will creep into the upper 80s by the afternoon, with skies remaining mostly sunny. There is the chance of a shower or two in far southern and southeastern Kentucky, but outside of that we will stay dry. Quiet conditions continue overnight as lows will fall into the mid-60s, just a degree or two warmer than what we’ve seen so far this week.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening thanks to the passing of a weak frontal boundary. Friday won’t be a washout by any means but don’t be surprised by a mid-afternoon storm or two. Temperatures will remain warm and humidity will feel a little more noticeable.

Mainly dry and warm conditions return for the weekend. Temperatures are set to make a run at the low 90s by Sunday afternoon. There is a small chance of a mountain shower or two on Saturday but the Bluegrass should be staying dry. Active weather does return early next week as a frontal boundary will be firing up showers and storms late Monday through Wednesday. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.