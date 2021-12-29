More the 4,200 Covid cases reported statewide on Tuesday

(WTVQ)-There were more than 4,200 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Tuesday. According to Governor Andy Beshear there are a few reasons why we’re seeing such a large number of cases this week including cases from the holiday weekend and the general surge in numbers around the country.

According to the state, the positivity rate in Kentucky is now up to 12.61 percent. That number has increased more than 50 percent over the last two weeks. The state also reporting 23 deaths from the virus. The overall statewide death toll is just shy of 13,000.