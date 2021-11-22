More than 5,000 Fayette County families receive Thanksgiving boxes at Southland Richmond Road campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – God’s Pantry Food Bank distributed Thanksgiving boxes to more than 5,000 Fayette County families at the Southland Richmond Road campus Monday morning.

For the 28th year, the Sharing Thanksgiving program helped residents who were referred by community agencies to receive a Thanksgiving box. The boxes included a turkey, fresh potatoes, onions, eggs, butter, stuffing, cornbread, gravy, corn and anything else needed for a Thanksgiving meal.

Families in Floyd, Laurel, Clay, Jackson and Rowan counties also received Thanksgiving boxes. In total, more than 6,000 Thanksgiving boxes were given to families in need in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

God’s Pantry saw this as a chance to give back at a time when anyone you know could need help.

“It’s really important for all of us to understand that someone who’s hungry could be our next-door neighbor and we might never know,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

God’s Pantry Food Bank purchases all of the food for the program and will continue to accept financial donations to fund the distribution. To sponsor a family this Thanksgiving, individuals can donate a $60 gift.

Donations can be made by mailing a check to: God’s Pantry Food Bank, 1685 Jaggie Fox Way, Lexington, KY 40511, or through a secure online donation at godspantry.org (click here).

