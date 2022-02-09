More than 400 students set for district science fair Saturday

37th annual event will be held at Frederick Douglass High

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Approximately 400 Fayette County public, private and home-school students in grades four through 12 will compete in the annual Kentucky American Water Science Fair coordinated by Fayette County Public Schools on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. This year marks the 37th year for the event and Kentucky American Water is pleased to have served as the presenting sponsor of the fair for all 37 years.

Students participating in the event have either earned advancement to the district fair by receiving honors at their respective schools’ science fairs or otherwise earned recognition for their projects to advance to district competition. Project judging will begin in the school’s gymnasium at 9 a.m. and will conclude around noon. The close to 350 projects represent a variety of science disciplines, such as chemistry, plant sciences, engineering, and physics.

“Kentucky American Water is proud of the strong tradition we have of not only providing reliable, high-quality water to our communities, but also of partnering with those working to make these communities vibrant places to live and work,” said Kentucky American Water President Nick Rowe. “We are pleased to celebrate our 37th year of presenting the Kentucky American Water Science Fair and partnering with Fayette County Public Schools to honor these bright young minds. Today’s science fair participants will be tomorrow’s engineers, doctors, teachers, water providers and difference makers and we are pleased to support them on their journey.”

