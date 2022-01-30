More than 300 brands represented at Bluegrass Buyers Market

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Forty five vendors from across the region are at the Embassy Suites in Lexington this weekend for the first Bluegrass Buyer’s Market of the year.

The market gives retail stores in Kentucky the opportunity to do their seasonal buying. It features footwear, clothing, jewelry, hand bags, and other accessories.

More than 300 brands are featured in the whole sale trade event, which is hosted by Silver Lining Productions.

“These events are actually essential to small and medium-sized businesses,” said Andrea Mohr, the executive director and owner of Silver Lining Productions. “They get a lot of work done. They’re affordable shows. They’re close to home. A lot of stores have staffing issues right now, so it’s hard to be away from their stores. So we’re local.”

The market runs through Monday, January 31st. The next show in Lexington is scheduled for July.

Mohr says Silver Linings Productions is always looking for wholesale retailers and boutiques to partner with. If you’d like to partner with them, you can click here for more information.