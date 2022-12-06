More than 2,000 holiday goody bags going to central Kentucky kids in need

Volunteers are spending the day packing up holiday cheer for central Kentucky kids in need.

The seventh United Way of the Bluegrass’ Sweet Dreams project provides kids with holiday goody bags before they leave school for their holiday break.

Organizers say they pack more than 2,000 bags which will be distributed to 13 school districts in 10 counties.

“So if you’d like to donate you can go to uwbg.org/sweetdreams you can financially give $20 provides brand new pajamas snacks a book at the child’s reading level and toothpaste and toothbrush,” said Director of Marketing and Engagement Jenn Goble.

Organizers say they have several more days left of packing and sorting.. If you’d like to help support the effort, you can also text “Sweetdreams” to 41444.