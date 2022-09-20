More survivors of 1997 Kentucky high school shooting speak out

PADUCAH, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — 25 years after the Heath High School shooting in Kentucky, the gunman is up for parole.

Michael Carneal killed three people on Dec. 1, 1997.

Some of the survivors gave powerful testimony at the parole hearing Monday.

Dec. 1, 1997, will forever be a scar on the McCracken County community.

For the Hadley family, this hearing is another reminder of having to move on with life without a loved one.

“I personally won’t get to see Nicole reach her goals, get married, have kids and be an aunt. We as a family miss her at all family events. Nicole will always be missed. I haven’t been able to hug Nicole or see her since December 1st of ’97,” said Gwen Hadley, Nicole’s mother.

Missy Jenkins Smith is paralyzed after being shot that day.

She hopes her wheelchair sends a strong message to the board about the ramifications of Carneal’s actions.

“I have been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after living the consequence of Michael Carneal’s decision, to not be able to walk. I will continue to serve out that consequence, that Michael’s decision for me, will be my entire life,” Jenkins Smith said.

Hollan Holm, who was shot in the side of the head, feels if Carneal is mentally healthy he should be given another chance.

“Something that I couldn’t fathom, as I lay on the floor bleeding in that lobby, Michael Carneal has spent almost two-thirds of his life incarcerated for his actions as a child. He’s now an adult in prison serving time for the actions of a child. I have to think that after 25 years, he is a different person than he was that day,” said Holm.

Thomas Fletcher, who taught chemistry at Heath High School, walked into the school building that day as the last shot rang out.

“I taught for 15 years after that and it was a different place for me then. It was a battlefield on December the 1st,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher also taught many of the victims during his time there.

He stands with them in calling for Carneal to serve out his life sentence.

“This is not about forgiveness, I’m a deeply Christian person; it is about setting a precedent,” he added.

Carneal is expected to speak to the parole board on Tuesday.