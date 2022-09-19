Survivor speaks as Kentucky high school shooter up for parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — 25 years after the Heath High School shooting in Kentucky, the gunman is up for parole.

Michael Carneal killed three and injured six on Dec. 1, 1997.

Now, one of the people he injured is preparing to give testimony at his parole hearing.

Missy Jenkins Smith’s life radically changed.

After being shot, she was left paralyzed and is now in a wheelchair.

But she says the wheelchair gives her meaning in her fight for those who have been impacted by gun violence.

“I may not walk like I did, it’s been 25 years with my legs not being used and I know that. And I’m OK with that cause I put a purpose with the wheelchair and that’s what’s helped me throughout the years to show others what violence can do,” said Jenkins Smith.

But it’s not just to show others the impacts of violence — it’s to speak on behalf of those who are wrestling with the aftermath.

Like other victims of the shooting, Jenkins Smith will give testimony at the parole hearing on Monday.

“It hurt to see that event past classmates that they hadn’t dealt with it in the past years because they didn’t feel worthy of dealing with it, and that broke my heart because it was like I got a ticket to grieve and deal with this and there were others that didn’t,” she said.

She says in this case, it’s important to acknowledge the hurts and pains of others who are traumatized but haven’t fully processed the daily reminders of the incident.

“And to remind them that it’s a symbol of, there are people who are still going through this. You may not be able to see their scars or see their heart but they are dealing with it and they’re just as scared,” Jenkins Smith added.