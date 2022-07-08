More strong to severe storms on the way to end the week

A fourth straight day of severe weather chances for central and eastern Kentucky on the way for your Friday

We close out the workweek with another chance of strong-to-severe thunderstorms. Temperatures will once again be pushing the upper 80s and low 90s before multiple rounds of showers and storms move in. As of 12:00 p.m. Friday, the first wave of the rain is moving through the northern half of the region. These storms could start to become near severe criteria by the afternoon and early evening hours. There will more rounds of rain and storms that will be moving through later in the day and during the afternoon as well, also posing a severe threat.

All of the region is under a Level 2 Severe Risk. Damaging wind gusts and isolated flash flooding will be the primary threat, while an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Low-lying and flood-prone areas need to be alert for the risk of flash flooding even through the overnight.

Saturday morning will start off with showers and a few storms for the first part of the day, but conditions will gradually improve through the evening hours. We will finally get a break from the heat and high humidity by the end of the day as well. Conditions will be feeling much more comfortable when you head to bed Saturday night. Sunday looks like a fantastic day across central and eastern Kentucky. It’s our “Go Time Go Day” of the week as temperatures will be right around average and humidity won’t be unbearable.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms, feeling humid. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Storms likely, a few strong-to-severe. Lows near 70.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms, gradually clearing late. Highs in the low 80s.