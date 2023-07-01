More rounds of strong to severe storms

Lexington Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, it has been a day that started with strong storms and some flash flooding issues before some clearing and toasty temperatures taking over the second half of today. The storms earlier today were picture perfect storms and had great structure. Shelf clouds have been very eerie but beautiful, check out this shot from Danville earlier.

Unfortunately, more rounds of storms are on the way later this evening through Sunday night and that is number one on our weather headlines.

Computer models don’t do a great job with these types of set ups so don’t take exact timing and location to heart, rather look at it as that there are more storms coming later this evening.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is out for parts of western and west central Kentucky through 11:00pm as of this writing. Additional counties may be added by the time you read this.

There is a “SLIGHT” risk (level 2/5) for all of central and eastern Kentucky through tonight with an “ENHANCED” risk (level3/5) for western Kentucky.

Damaging winds, torrential rain leading to flash flooding, and frequent lightning are our main concerns. But some storms may pose an isolated large hail or tornado risk. Here is each threat broken down one by one.

Sunday brings yet another strong to severe storm threat across all of Kentucky with a “SLIGHT” risk (level 2/5) out for all of central and eastern Kentucky. Don’t be surprised if some portions of the state aren’t upgraded at some point into Sunday.

Past this, we stay hot and humid Monday – Wednesday with each day into the upper 80s to near 90 and heat index values a little higher. There is the chance for scattered storms each and every day, but the coverage and intensity will be less than this weekend. Don’t cancel any 4th of July weekend plans, but have a back up option for outdoor events. Thursday and Friday look to feature more widespread rain and storms back into the area. A few of those could be strong once again.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team on-air and online to keep you up to date and safe ahead of it all. #kywx

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY: