More rain and storms ahead before a pretty good weekend

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Wednesday evening everyone and Happy First Day of Summer! Depending on your location depends on what kind of weather you’ve seen. We’ve had anything from some clouds and rain showers with temperatures in the low to mid 70s to some areas getting in on some sun and low 80s. Today is also the longest daylight of the year so enjoy it.

Here are todays weather headlines to show where we go after today!

Rain and storms will become more widespread for Thursday and Friday with Thursday being the most widespread.

I think we see more coverage on Friday than what future cast shows, but I like what it is doing with temperatures.

A ton of rain isn’t on the way the next two days, but a good soaker is on the way which is exactly what we need.

So of course the next two days will not be great pool days, but Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry with temperatures into the mid to upper 80s so get the sunscreen and hit the pools this weekend.

Rain and storms become more widespread Monday and into Tuesday once again. We could also be looking at some heavy rain and strong storms during this time.

Back here in the short term…

TONIGHT:

THURSDAY: