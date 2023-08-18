More pickleball courts coming to Lexington parks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — More pickleball courts are coming to Lexington parks, the city announced Thursday.

Along with new courts, some courts are also being restored.

“These sports are such excellent ways for people to stay active and socialize,” said Monica Conrad, director of Lexington Parks & Recreation. “As we prioritized neighborhood infrastructure improvements in Lexington, tennis and pickleball courts were regularly identified as needing improvement or expansion. Our team is working hard to meet those needs, and to offer many locations for people to enjoy both sports at our amazing local parks.”

Tennis courts will be rebuilt and restored at Belleau Woods, Constitution, Mount Tabor, Shillito and Woodland parks. Pickleball courts will be constructed at Constitution, Meadowbrook, Picadome, River Hill, Shillito and the new Cardinal Run Park North. Courts at Belleau Woods and Mount Tabor parks will be double-striped for use by both sports.

The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds, local tax dollars and district reallocation funds to fund the upgrades. The projects will cost nearly $3 million.

Upon completion of all projects, there will be public tennis courts in 15 parks across Lexington, and public pickleball available at 13 parks.