‘More people at risk’: Measles spread a concern after case from Asbury revival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — We’re hearing from health leaders after a reported measles outbreak in connection with the 16-day-long revival at Asbury University.

It has many people wondering about the threat of an outbreak and how you can stay protected.

Some health officials say measles is a great concern since it’s one of the most contagious diseases on the planet. But Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says getting vaccinated is the best and one of the only practical ways of protecting yourself.

“The fact that we are having areas of outbreak occurring in the United States now is a significant concern because the risk to the people who get the disease and also because the immunization rate have fallen to a level that is beneath 90% in Kentucky, which means that there are more people at risk,” said Dr. Stack.

If you have two doses of the measles vaccine you only have a 3 percent chance of contracting the disease.

