Measles case linked to Asbury revival

The case was confirmed in a Jessamine County resident

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department for Public Health announced a confirmed case of the measles on Friday. Health officials said the case was confirmed in a Jessamine County resident, who attended the multi-week revival at Asbury University in Wilmore.

The revival began on February 8 and wrapped on February 23 in Hughes Auditorium. Health officials said the person attended the revival on February 18 and is unvaccinated.

“Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). “Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective.”

The State said it is collaborating with Asbury University, Jessamine County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a statement, Asbury University said it is working with JCHD officials to ensure all precautions are taken to mitigate any further spread.

Three cases of measles have now been confirmed in Kentucky over the last three months. The first case was reported in December 2022, in Christian County, and it was linked to the outbreak in Ohio. The second case was reported in January in Powell County and there were no known exposures or connections to the outbreak in Ohio. These two previous cases were thoroughly investigated and neither presented a public health threat.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that is spread through the air. Early symptoms of measles are typical of many upper respiratory illnesses – fever, cough, conjunctivitis and runny nose – and proceed to the characteristic rash three to five days after symptoms begin.

“If you may have been exposed at Asbury University’s campus and develop any symptoms, whether previously vaccinated or unvaccinated, please isolate yourself from others and call your medical provider, urgent care, or emergency department to seek testing,” said Dr. Stack. “Please do not arrive at a health care facility without advance notice so that others will not be exposed.”