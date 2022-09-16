More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning.

Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8.

During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.

According to the detective, Adams then came back to the house where he exchanged words with Smith, and then Smith shot Adams in the chest with a shotgun while Adams’s daughter and her 5-year-old child were in the same room at the time.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The judge determined there was probable cause and moved the case to a grand jury. Smith’s bond is set at $150,000.

He’s charged with murder, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault domestic violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.