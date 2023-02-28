Monticello woman accused of shooting family dogs after domestic situation

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman is accused of shooting two dogs belonging to her family on Sunday in Monticello after a domestic “situation” between her and her husband.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a home on Kentucky Highway 3285 for a “domestic complaint” between a husband and wife. Children were inside the home as well.

While officers were on the way, they were updated that the woman was breaking into a locked vehicle that had guns inside, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. She was apparently able to break in, get the guns and began shooting the dogs that belonged to their family.

When officers arrived, they say they found the husband and two children inside unharmed. Officers walked outside where they found Julie Goatee had allegedly shot two dogs inside an animal enclosure. Officers also say they found two guns in the yard next to the dogs.

Wayne County Animal Control Officer Bryan Bell took both dogs to get them help.

Goatee is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

There were no updates on the dogs as of publishing time.