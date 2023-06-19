Monticello police investigating after car crashes into mobile home on Sunday

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monticello police are investigating after a car crashed into a mobile home on Sunday.

The Monticello Fire Department responded to a report that a car had driven into a mobile home on Sandusky Street around 9:30 p.m. Police and Wayne County EMS were on scene as well.

The driver refused transportation, according to the fire department. There were no injuries inside the home, however, the home sustained “significant damage.”

No words yet on whether charges are expected.