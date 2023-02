Monticello home a ‘total loss’ after fire

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Monticello home is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday.

According to the Monticello Fire Department, a structure fire on West 90 behind Kennett’s Antiques destroyed the home around 7:20 a.m.

Susie Volunteer Fire Department assisted the MFD.

There were no injuries in the fire; the cause has not been determined yet.