Man arrested at middle school basketball championship

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Montgomery County Schools has reported an incident during Monday night’s middle school basketball championship.

According to a post shared by the district, “there was an incident tonight at the middle school basketball championship game between McNabb and Bourbon Co hosted at Woodford Co. An unruly Bourbon County fan was arrested by police at the game after displaying inappropriate behavior.”

According to the Woodford County Detention Center, Mark Anthony West, was arrested by Versailles Police. The 53-year-old is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and second offenses, menacing, assault 3rd degree and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

Montgomery County Schools reports the fan did have a gun in his possession at the time but it was not used. The district reports all Montgomery County school students and parents are safe.

The post went on to say, “We thank the work by our staff at the game and the Woodford County SRO for keeping everyone safe.”

Source: Montgomery County Schools