Monster Truck Wars returns to Alltech Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It was extremely loud at Alltech Arena Saturday afternoon as the annual Monster Truck Wars came back to town.

Four nationally-known monster trucks participated in different competitions, including racing, freestyle, and a timed competition.

There was also a meet and greet pit party, power wheel races, and world-famous clown Jay Knievel, and families could ride inside a real monster truck.

Hundreds of people packed inside the arena for the event. Some traveled from all around to watch their first monster truck show.

“We’re here just trying to enjoy the big trucks, watching them do big things. The little kids like them. It’s a good family event,” says Paul Caltagerone of Danville, Kentucky.

The event featured two sessions: one from 1-3 p.m. The second runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.