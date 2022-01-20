Model Laboratory School to induct four into Sports HOF

RICHMOND, Ky. WTVQ/Press Release) — Model Laboratory School will be inducting four individuals to the Model Laboratory School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, January 21, 2022. A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the school library; the recognition will be held at 7:00 p.m. between basketball games at Model’s gymnasium.

The 2022 inductees to the Model Laboratory School Athletic Hall of Fame are Beverly Acker Lense, Barb Shafer, Chuck Gibson, and Dr. John Rowlett.

Beverly Acker Lense (’84) earned five KHSAA state title championships in Swimming & Diving while enrolled at Model High School. She was a 1981 member of the USA National Junior Team and a 1982 member of the USA National Team, winning titles in the 100 and 200 yard breast stroke. After graduating, Lense enrolled at the University of Florida, and swam at the 1984 USA Olympic Trials.

Barb Shafer was the Model Athletic Director for 26 years. Shafer initiated the women’s soccer program at Model, and was also named the Athletic Director of the Year by the High School Athletic Association in 2000. Throughout her work as Athletic Director, Shafer was also a dedicated soccer and softball coach, leading her teams to multiple district and regional titles.

Chuck Gibson (’79) won the 1979 regional tennis tournament in singles in addition to having over 40 wins. The year before, he went undefeated in nearly 30 matches. Gibson also won the KHSAA state doubles title with lifelong friend John Rowlett in 1978. After graduating, Gibson went on to become a four-year letterman at Eastern Kentucky University.

Dr. John Rowlett (’78) won over one hundred combined matches in his career at Model High School. Rowlett holds the 1978 state championship doubles tournament title with Chuck Gibson (’79). After graduating with a perfect GPA, Rowlett went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University and play tennis there as well.