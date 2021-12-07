Missing Whitley City man’s truck found submerged in pond, human remains inside

The State Medical Examiner's Office is trying to determine if the remains are Jeff Anthony Shepherd, who disappeared in 2018

STRUNK, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Illinois-based dive team found a truck with human remains inside submerged in a pond off US 27 in the Strunk community of McCreary County.

The sheriff says the truck belongs to Jeff Anthony Shepherd, of Whitley City, who disappeared in March 2018.

The human remains found inside the truck on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification, according to investigators.