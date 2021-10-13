Missing person case in Laurel County upgraded to ‘Golden Alert’

Kelly Callahan went missing Wednesday afternoon.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a ‘Golden Alert’ Wednesday night for 59-year old Kelly Callahan, who went missing Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies.

Deputies say Callahan needs medication to prevent possible seizures.

Callahan was last seen on Pine Grove School Road, two miles south of London, according to deputies.

Callahan was reported missing at 4:00 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Callahan is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.