Three missing teens sought in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County first responders and Sheriff’s Department are looking for three different teenagers who have gone missing in the last few days.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said 16-year-old Olivia Howard was seen on Benjamin Lane

at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. She was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and may also have had blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Jamie Jamie Etherton is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

In another case, 17-year-old Brandy Fields was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 on Magee Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt, bluejeans and a

white cross. Jamie Jamie Etherton is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

In the third case, 16-year-old Eva Smith was last seen on Appaloosa Trail 10 miles south of London. She is a White teenager, about 5-7 and weighs about 130 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Sgt. Brett Reeves is handling the investigation.