Missing 16-year-old girl sought in Georgetown

Last seen Friday night in the Degaris Mill Road area

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown, Ky., Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Friday night and was reported missing Saturday morning.

According to police, Harley Watson was seen at about 10 p.m. Friday in the Degaris Mill Road area. She has green hair and was wearing purple-framed glasses, and possibly a large black fuzzy jacket. She is described as having a medium build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 502-863-7820 and can remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted by using the Tip 411 app. Officer C. Buchignani is the investigating officer.