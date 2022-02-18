Missing 14-year-old girl sought in Laurel County

Last seen Thursday night about 10 miles south of London
Steve Rogers,

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing since Thursday night.

According to the department, Destiny Gonzalez was last seen at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday on Cherry Avenue about 10 miles south of London. She is described as about 5’2″ and 145 pounds with brown hair that is

Destiny Gonzalez

Destiny Gonzalez

below her shoulders. She was wearing a pink T-shirt, gray sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants and was carrying a pink duffle bag.

Sheriff’s Sgt. John Inman and Deputy James Sizemore are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

