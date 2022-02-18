Missing 14-year-old girl sought in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing since Thursday night.

According to the department, Destiny Gonzalez was last seen at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday on Cherry Avenue about 10 miles south of London. She is described as about 5’2″ and 145 pounds with brown hair that is

below her shoulders. She was wearing a pink T-shirt, gray sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants and was carrying a pink duffle bag.

Sheriff’s Sgt. John Inman and Deputy James Sizemore are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.